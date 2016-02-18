Pride and the president

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump on May 31 became the first Republican president to voice his support for LGBT Pride Month, raising some skepticism and questions about his positions on sexuality and religious liberty.

“As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation,” he tweeted. “My Administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invite all nations to join us in this effort!”

Former Democratic Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama both issued official proclamations for Pride Month, which hearkens back to the June 1969 Stonewall riots by patrons of a Manhattan LGBT bar protesting brutal police raids.

Trump noted his administration’s effort, launched in February, to end the criminalization of homosexuality in the more than 70 countries where homosexual acts can result in penalties ranging from prison to death. His reelection campaign now sells “Make America Great Again” hats with a rainbow font for Pride Month.

Many LGBT activists accused Trump of hypocrisy, citing policies such as his administration’s order that transgender troops in the military must serve as their biological sex and cannot have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

Trump’s tweet also raised concerns for people who hold a traditional Biblical interpretation of marriage as being between a man and a woman.

John Stonestreet, president of the Chuck Colson Center for Christian Worldview, said LGBTQ proclamations often come with policies that attempt to force people with a Biblical view of marriage to affirm the homosexuality of employees, customers, and others: “This has been a zero-sum game between LGBT rights and religious freedom for so long that to advocate in any way, including in the way President Trump has, inevitably meant that religious freedom is going to be compromised.”

Trump’s comments on LGBTQ issues have varied wildly. On the campaign trail, he said that evangelicals could “trust me on traditional marriage” and said he disagreed with the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges Supreme Court decision that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

However, he also said he was “fine with” same-sex marriage and considered Obergefell settled. Shortly before the election, Trump posed with a rainbow flag from an audience member at a Colorado rally that said “LGBTs for Trump.” He was the first Republican nominee to reference LGBTQ people in his Republican National Committee acceptance speech and elsewhere said he was a “better friend” to LGBTQ people than Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

The Trump administration’s policies, however, have generally supported religious freedom, Stonestreet noted. In October 2017, the Justice Department issued guidance to federal agencies, employees, and contractors on protecting the religious freedom and conscience rights of employers. In December 2017, the Justice Department filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Civil Rights Commission in support of baker Jack Phillips, who was sued for declining to bake a custom wedding cake for a homosexual couple. The administration is considering rolling back Obama-era guidance that prevented adoption and foster care agencies from receiving federal aid if they did not accept same-sex couples. Trump also said he does not support the Equality Act, which would elevate sexual orientation and gender identity to protected classes by adding them to the Civil Rights Act.

But there are some exceptions. In January 2017, the administration kept in place a 2014 Obama administration order that federal contractors must not consider sexuality or gender identity in hiring decisions. And in October 2018, Trump approved the new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico that includes nonbinding pledges to protect workers on the basis of their sexual orientation and to use the preferred pronouns of transgender individuals, a first for a multilateral trade agreement.

Trump’s stance may be unclear, Stonestreet said, but his leadership is a vast improvement over the Obama administration, which dictated “everyone must fully embrace the entirety of the [LGBTQ] agenda.” The recent tweet could mean, he added, that the president, “thinks it’s not a zero sum game … and that there’s a mutual existence to be found.”