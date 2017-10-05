Presidential friendship and foreign policy

Their friendship remains as unlikely as it appears genuine. And while it continues to mystify the Washington press corps, it could have much more significant global implications.

“Mr. President, they’re all saying what a great relationship we have, and they’re actually correct,” U.S. President Donald Trump told French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, as they held a news conference ahead of a much-anticipated bilateral meeting on Iran. “It’s not fake news. Finally, it’s not fake news.”

Macron traveled to the United States this week for a visit that included an official state dinner and an address before a joint session of Congress. Trump waited 15 months to host his first state dinner, and selecting Macron for the honor illustrated their close personal bond. Now, that private relationship may have worldwide ramifications: Macron is one of a few trusted counterparts who could convince Trump to stick with the Iran nuclear deal. The United States has until May 12 to decide whether to remain a part of the agreement or reinstate sanctions on Iran.

Although some foreign policy analysts consider the 2015 multilateral agreement a major achievement of the Obama administration, Trump has consistenly called it an “embarrassment” for America. He blames former Secretary of State John Kerry—and Congress—for agreeing to pay Iran “barrels of cash” while still allowing its regime to test missiles. Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, publicly predicted the president would pull out of the agreement.

But Macron knows how to speak Trump’s language—personal flattery. For their first meeting, the French president carefully practiced a handshake strong enough to impress Trump. Macron rolled out the red carpet for Trump’s Bastille Day visit last year, and the two speak weekly, according to sources. Macron even criticized “fake news,” one of Trump’s favorite punching bags, during his speech before Congress on Wednesday.

Ahead of his Washington visit, Macron invited Chris Wallace to conduct an exclusive interview in his palace’s “golden room” for Fox News Sunday, knowing Trump would be watching. Macron used the interview to carefully lay out his agenda: “What is the worst-case scenario? Or your plan B? My point is to say don’t leave [the Iran deal] now, as long as you have not a better option for nuclear.”

Macron wants to keep Trump in the nuclear deal—but he also hinted at the possibility of brokering a new agreement.

Stephen Baskerville, a professor of government at Patrick Henry College, noted it would be a slap in the face for Macron if Trump refuses to budge, after all he’s invested in their relationship. Still, Trump is ever the negotiator, and Baskerville suggested the two leaders might have teamed up on Trump’s threats this week in order to pressure Iran to stop supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

“If Iran abandons Assad, everyone—except Assad—would look good,” Baskerville said. “Trump looks tough and has reduced tensions in Syria, but also looks reasonable toward Iran. Iran gets the accord and looks moderate and less isolated. Macron looks important.”

And that strategy may be working. Trump noted Tuesday, “We are discussing Syria as part of an overall deal.”