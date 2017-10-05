Presidential friendship and foreign policy

Republican win in Arizona no comfort for November
Political pundits can’t stop talking about the “blue wave” headed for the U.S. House of Representatives after November’s midterm elections. This year, so the theory goes, anger at President Donald Trump will spill over into voting booths, with higher Democratic turnout spelling doom for Republicans. Recent special election wins in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania seemed to bolster that prediction.
It would appear that another recent contest would cast doubt on that theory: Debbie Lesko, a Republican state senator, won a special election for Arizona’s 8th Congressional District Tuesday by a 5-point margin. But that win should still worry Republicans.
Historically, Arizona’s 8th District has leaned heavily Republican. Trump won there by 21 points, and Mitt Romney carried it by 25 points in 2012. Some pundits say outside groups shouldn’t have had to spend so much money to win the race with such wide margins in past elections, although the National Republican Congressional Committee spent just a fraction for Lesko of what they spent against Democrat Conor Lamb in Pennsylvania.
But Lesko’s margins didn’t offer Republicans much encouragement, said Henry Olsen of the Ethics & Public Policy Center and a WORLD Magazine political correspondent.
“If GOP candidates do no better than this in the fall, then any Republican running in a seat where Trump polled under 55 percent is at risk of losing,” Olsen noted.
Jeremy Duda, a political journalist in Arizona, highlighted one particular legislative district where Tipirneni led Lesko Tuesday night.
“In 3 elections since redistricting, LD20 has never elected a Dem,” he tweeted. “Dems must be looking at this and thinking they’ve got a real shot at winning some GOP-held legislative seats come November.”
Another national trend Tuesday’s race exemplifies: A record number of women are running for office this year. Hiral Tipirneni, Lesko’s opponent, was a first-time candidate, with strong support from Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., who represents a different area of Phoenix and will face off against Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., in November’s election to fill the Senate seat vacated by Republican Jeff Flake. Lesko defeated 11 male Republican candidates to win her party’s nomination for the 8th District and could become the only female member of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus. —L.F.