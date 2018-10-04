President’s homeland security adviser resigns

Thomas Bossert, the White House point person on protecting the nation from terror and cyber threats, resigned Tuesday, a day after John Bolton began his new job as national security adviser. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave no reason for Bossert’s departure but said President Donald Trump was “grateful for Tom’s commitment to the safety and security of our great country.” Bossert, who served as homeland security adviser, is the latest in a long line of staff departures from the West Wing. He played a key role in directing the administration’s response to last year’s hurricanes in Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico.