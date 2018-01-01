President nixes pay raises for federal workers

President Donald Trump on Thursday canceled a pay raise for federal employees, saying the government can’t afford it. “We must maintain efforts to put our nation on a fiscally sustainable course, and federal agency budgets cannot sustain such increases,” the president wrote in a letter to congressional leaders.

Federal workers expected to get a 2.1 percent across-the-board raise in January, plus locality pay increases averaging 25.7 percent. The raises would have cost $25 billion dollars. Instead of giving automatic raises, Trump wants employees compensated based on their performance. Democrats and union leaders blasted the decision as an insult to federal workers. The edict will not affect pay for members of the military.