Powerful typhoon kills dozens in Vietnam

At least 44 people died in Vietnam after a powerful typhoon made landfall Saturday in the country’s south-central Khan Hoa province, officials said Monday. Meteorologists called Typhoon Damrey the strongest to hit the area in 16 years. It felled trees, ripped off roofs, and toppled electricity poles. Vietnam’s Disaster Management Agency in a statement said the typhoon destroyed more than 116,000 homes amid widespread flooding. More than 19 people remain missing, including nine crew members of cargo ships that sank off the coast. The disaster agency predicted more flooding as rain continues to pummel the area. Danang, one of the affected cities, is set to host an economic summit on Friday that will include U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and other world leaders.