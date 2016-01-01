Powerball winner splits the pot

In 1992, Wisconsin friends Tom Cook and Joseph Freeney agreed to share the winnings if either ever won the lottery. Last month, Cook honored that promise, calling Freeney to tell him they will split the $22 million Powerball jackpot. “He called me, and I said, ‘are you jerking my bobber?’” Freeney said.

What will they do with the money? The duo decided to take a lump sum payout, leaving each with roughly $5.7 million after taxes and adjustments. Almost 30 years after making the pact, Cook said, “I can’t think of a better way to retire.” Both said they were looking forward to traveling and spending more time with family. The odds of winning the national lottery are 1 in 292 million.

