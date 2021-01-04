Potential witness in Chauvin trial to plead the Fifth

The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continued on Thursday with Courteney Ross, George Floyd’s girlfriend, testifying about their struggle with addiction. Ross, 45, told the jury that she and Floyd, who died after Chauvin restrained him, both experienced chronic pain and turned to illegal drugs after using prescription painkillers. She described their efforts to get sober and said in March 2020 she drove Floyd to the hospital because he overdosed. She also said they had previously bought drugs from Morries Hall, the man seen in the passenger seat of Floyd’s car when he was arrested. An autopsy showed Floyd died with fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system.

Will Hall testify? On Wednesday, Hall submitted a motion informing the court he would exercise his Fifth Amendment protection from self-incrimination if called to testify. A Minnesota official said Hall had given officers a false name on the day of Floyd’s death. He had outstanding warrants for his arrest for felony possession of a firearm, felony domestic assault, and felony drug possession at the time.

