Potential hurricane brews in Gulf of Mexico

A weather system that has already caused flooding in parts of New Orleans could strengthen into a weak hurricane this weekend, the National Weather Service warned. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared states of emergency on Wednesday after 8 inches of rain fell in three hours. A hurricane watch was in effect Thursday for most of the Louisiana coast. “The slow movement of this system will result in a long-duration heavy rainfall threat along the central Gulf Coast and inland through the lower Mississippi Valley through the weekend and potentially into next week,” the National Hurricane Center said.

Forecasters said 12 inches of rain could hit Louisiana by Monday, with some areas getting as much as 18 inches. The storm surge at the mouth of the Mississippi River could raise the already full river even higher. Southeastern Texas was also at risk of heavy rain.

By late Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said the disturbance had become Tropical Storm Barry, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It was centered about 95 miles southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and was moving slowly west at 5 mph.