Pot legal across Canada

Canada became the largest country in the world with a legal marijuana marketplace on Wednesday, with more than 100 pot shops expected to open their doors. Canada legalized medical marijuana in 2011, and the country has spent the last two years planning for a legal recreational market. Officials on Wednesday also announced the government plans to pardon those with convictions for possessing up to 30 grams of marijuana, the now-legal threshold.

Government officials have argued the new legal market better reflects society’s changing opinion on marijuana and will bring black market operators into the regulated system. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted early Wednesday, “Profits out of the hands of criminals. Protection for kids. Today #cannabis is legalized and regulated across Canada.” But critics claim legal marijuana will increase use and cause negative health effects among young people.

Nationwide legalization means marijuana producers will have unfettered access to the banking industry and can legally ship cannabis between provinces, unlike in the United States. But provinces still have a patchwork of regulations, with some requiring the government to run stores and others allowing private retailers. Alberta and Quebec set the minimum purchasing age at 18, while others set it at 19. No stores will open for sales in Ontario: Canada’s most populous province is still working on its regulations and doesn’t expect retail locations to open until next spring.