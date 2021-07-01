Post-holiday COVID-19 surge hits Japan

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and three nearby areas after the capital reported a daily record of 2,447 new cases of the coronavirus. Starting tomorrow, Japan is asking restaurants and bars to close at 8 p.m. and people to stay home and avoid crowds as infections have increased following the New Year’s holidays. The restrictions do not carry a penalty.

What is happening in other countries? South Africa, the Czech Republic, and Mexico have experienced record increases in new infections in the past few days. The World Health Organization said 22 countries have identified cases of the new variant of the virus out of the United Kingdom, which does not appear to be more deadly but does spread quickly. South Korea extended its ban on incoming flights from Britain until Jan. 21.

