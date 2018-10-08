Possible Haley successor emerges

UNITED STATES: Her approval rating running a good 20 points ahead of President Donald Trump, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley joined the president in the Oval Office Tuesday to announce she would step down at the end of the year—capping a confrontational role at the world body that earned her respect even as she did not always side with Trump. Dina Powell, the Egyptian-born former White House adviser, appears to be the leading candidate to replace Haley. The two visited in South Carolina over the weekend.

SCOTLAND: Police have launched an anti-hate crime campaign Christian groups say stirs up religious hatred, using posters that begin, “Dear Bigots.”

TURKEY: The case of missing journalist Jamal Kashoggi gets stranger and stranger, with U.S. intelligence officers possibly aware that Saudis were targeting The Washington Post contributor.

World Watch Monitor has unpacked the appeal filed before Turkey’s high court on behalf of American Pastor Andrew Brunson, whose trial is scheduled to continue on Friday.

CHINA: U.S. optimism was misplaced, write Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., of the Executive­–Congressional Commission on China, believing policy based on trade, investment, and other engagement would eventually persuade Beijing to accept and embrace the international order.

SPAIN: After dictator Francisco Franco won the Spanish Civil War in 1939, children of his political opponents were taken from their parents and placed with parents who would raise them Catholic and conservative nationalist. Monday’s case was the first time a doctor stood trial for involvement in the scandal, but a statute of limitations prevented the court from punishing Eduardo Vela for his crimes.

WORLD RADIO offers a new “World Tour” segment on Tuesdays featuring WORLD Digital’s Africa reporter Onize Ohikere or yours truly.

