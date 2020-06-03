Positive signs in the fight for fairness in women’s sports

A popular YouTuber who documented her and her husband’s adoption journey announced on May 26 they permanently placed their autistic Chinese toddler son with another family.
“Numerous medical professions have felt that he needed a different fit … he needed more,” Myka Stauffer said in a tearful video with her husband, James. In the video’s comment section, she added, “Multiple scary things happened inside the home towards our other children.”
The announcement set off a firestorm on social media and among media influencers and adoption advocates, with many questioning the ethics behind Stauffer’s extensive sharing about her son, Huxley, on a monetized channel.
The Ohio couple made Huxley’s adoption in 2017 a key theme of their YouTube videos, which have gained hundreds of thousands of followers in recent years and resulted in several high-profile sponsorships. An October 2017 video, now removed from the Stauffers’ channel, showed Huxley’s “gotcha day,” garnering 5 million views. Since then, Stauffer has shared intimate details about Huxley’s daily life, including his autism diagnosis and references to his therapy. She has also advocated for international adoption on several national news outlets.
In recent months, viewers began noticing Huxley’s absence from Stauffer’s videos and raised questions about his whereabouts. Some followers even started Instagram accounts with names like “Justice for Huxley” to pressure her to answer their questions.
On Feb. 16, in one of Stauffer’s last Instagram posts referencing Huxley, she wrote, “I wish autism and adoption trauma had a manual to direct you through it all.”
The Stauffers have now said that Huxley is with the “perfect match family” and his “new mommy” has the medical training to better care for him.
The Stauffers’ adoption experience is not uncommon, said Katy Faust, an adoptive mother and founder of Them Before Us, a children’s rights organization. But parenting choices, whether for biological or adopted children, she said, should not flow from feelings but from commitment no matter how difficult it proves.
“Little Huxley has now been dealt a double blow, losing both his biological parents and those who pledged to be his ‘forever family,’” Faust wrote for The Federalist. “The primal wound is hard to heal, even when it’s not reopened through repeated trauma.” —M.J.