Positive signs in the fight for fairness in women’s sports

Alanna Smith’s family is full of accomplished athletes. Her dad, Lee Smith, pitched for 18 seasons in the major leagues and was inducted last year into the Baseball Hall of Fame. One uncle played professional baseball, and another competed in the NFL. Her grandfather, mother, and twin brother set high school athletic records.

Smith, 16, has already set school and county records as a short-distance track runner at Danbury High School in Connecticut. But no matter how hard she trains, she said she has no chance against two male runners, Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood, who identify and compete as girls.

At a regional competition in Maine in June 2019, Smith took third place in a race against Miller, who finished first. “It was really upsetting because we all already knew who was going to win before we even started,” Smith said.

She and two other Connecticut runners, Selina Soule of Glastonbury High School and Chelsea Mitchell of Canton High School, decided to take action. They filed a federal discrimination complaint in 2019, stating Connecticut’s policy on transgender athletes unfairly marginalized them and violated Title IX, the federal law designed to ensure equal opportunities for women and girls in education and school-based athletics. In February, they also filed a lawsuit accusing the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, the state’s governing body for high school athletics, of violating a federal law that demands equal opportunities for women in education.

Smith said she simply wants “women’s sports to stay women’s sports.” She and the other athletes have set in motion a wave of state legislative proposals to require athletes to compete on sports teams that correspond with their biological sex.

The girls also have encouraged other female competitors to come forward. On May 26, two collegiate female runners—Idaho State University students Madison Kenyon and Mary Kate Marshall—joined a lawsuit to defend a law in their state designed to protect women’s sports.

In March, Idaho became the first state in the country to approve a Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, intended to protect female athletes. The American Civil Liberties Union immediately sued the state on behalf of a male athlete who identifies as a female and requested an injunction to block the law from taking effect.

Kenyon and Marshall have competed against and lost to a male athlete in their sport, said Christina Holcomb, an attorney with Alliance Defending Freedom, the nonprofit legal firm representing them and the Connecticut athletes.

“When sports authorities or the law permit males to compete under the name of female, it sends a disturbing message about who we are as women,” Kenyon said in court documents. “I don’t agree with what this says about myself and my fellow female competitors.”

In a 45-page letter dated May 15, the U.S. Department of Education stated the rules for high school athletics in Connecticut “denied female student-athletes athletic benefits and opportunities.” The department did not issue any punishment, but it threatened to withhold federal funding from Connecticut public schools if they did not reverse course.

For Smith, the letter represented a step forward despite some setbacks: “I’m really happy to know that all the hard work that me and Chelsea and Selina are doing is paying off.”