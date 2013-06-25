Positive ID

Homeless Massachusetts residents may soon receive official ID cards without having to show an address. The state Senate approved a bill last week to change the current proof of residence requirement. Backers of the law say it will reduce the burden on homeless people by waiving fees and lowering barriers.

After years of voter ID debate across the states, the Massachusetts bill follows a general shift toward reducing barriers to getting ID for minorities, those with no residence, the disabled, and the poor and not making ID a ticket to vote. Like 16 other states, including border states California and New Mexico, Massachusetts has no voter ID requirement.

A total of 34 states require some kind of ID for voting but will provide free ID for those needing it. In only 10 states do residents’ votes not count until they can prove their identity, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Some states, like North Carolina, provide no-fee ID cards, making provision for both the homeless and the homebound. Texas rolled out free voter ID cards in 2013.

Some cities and states have found creative solutions to maintaining ID information on the homeless. Austin, Texas, piloted the use of blockchain technology to keep records for homeless people. Arizona’s Homeless I.D. Project helps people procure documents and ID even if it means paying for a trip to the Department of Motor Vehicles. In Washington state, social workers are authorized to help foster kids apply for a state ID called an “identicard.”

Even with free or low-barrier IDs, states still expect people to prove their identity and citizenship using other state-issued paperwork—often a burden for low-income people. North Carolina requires proof of age and identity, a valid Social Security number and proof of citizenship and residency to issue an ID card. For someone homeless, a shelter facility director can furnish a letter giving proof of nonresidence.

As the public view of ID gets more compassionate and states get more innovative in serving citizens with access to ID online or by mail, the federal government is tightening its grip on identity data. Thirty-one states have complied with the ID section (Title II) of the REAL ID Act of 2005, in effect since 2008.

Following the passage of the Patriot Act, legislated to improve national security in 2001 after 9/11, the REAL ID Act aimed to secure federal installations, ports of entry, and airports by requiring minimum standards for state-issued ID documents. Without this new ID a person may not access federal facilities, nuclear plants, or commercial aircraft. Critics call it a national identity system or an “internal passport that will increasingly be used to track and control individuals’ movements and activities,” the American Civil Liberties union warned on the website RealNightmare.org. But confirming a person’s identity through a representative document underscores the value of individuals as unique and endowed with certain rights, as the state of Massachusetts is doing by giving ID even to those with no place to call home.