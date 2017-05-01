Portland train rider yells hateful slurs, stabs and kills two

Police arrested a 35-year-old Portland man on murder charges in the stabbing deaths of two people on a light-rail train Friday. The suspect, Jeremy Joseph Christian, allegedly ranted against a “variety of ethnicities and religions,” police said. Some of the speech was directed at two female passengers, one of whom appeared to be wearing a hijab, according to police. At least two other passengers attempted to calm the suspect, who attacked them with a knife. Two people died, and a third person is being treated for non–life threatening injuries. Police are attempting to contact the two female passengers, who left the train after the incident.

We Sift the news so you don't have to.