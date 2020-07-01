Portland pushes back against federal presence
by Kyle Ziemnick
Posted 7/20/20, 01:23 pm
Rioters tore down a fence protecting the U.S. courthouse and set a fire in the building’s entryway early Monday, Portland, Ore., police said. Federal guards extinguished the blaze and scattered the crowd using tear gas. Protests in the city over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis have persisted every night for nearly two months.
How have local authorities responded? The Portland Police Bureau said its officers did not engage the protesters who set the fire. State and local officials have blasted the federal government’s involvement. Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler told CNN on Sunday that federal officers were not welcome in the city, and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum on Friday sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for warrantless action in Portland. “We are trying to help Portland, not hurt it,” President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday. “Their leadership has, for months, lost control of the anarchists and agitators.”
Dig deeper: Read Sophia Lee’s report from Los Angeles on problems with the push to defund the police.
Kyle Ziemnick
Kyle is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute.
Janet BPosted: Mon, 07/20/2020 02:48 pm
The federal governement is not wrong in its use of force to protect its property.
It sounds like the state and local officers either do not know the proper role of the various levels of government, including what the federal government can and cannot do, or they do not care.
I do not understand how the local government thinks it is helping its city by allowing lawlessness through rioting. Can they not see what so many of us see: anarchy in their streets?
RCPosted: Mon, 07/20/2020 05:13 pm
When enough local businesses get destroyed, and decide to leave, there won’t be any tax base and the local government will have effectively defunded themselves.
JACKIE PARFETPosted: Mon, 07/20/2020 02:51 pm
They claim the Feds are causing increased violent behavior... seems just last week even the MSM was decrying the violence and destruction that Oregon was ignoring/enabling...
West Coast GrammaPosted: Mon, 07/20/2020 03:41 pm
Hong Kong, did you say?