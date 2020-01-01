Portland protests continue

Authorities declared a riot in Portland, Ore., early on Sunday morning after protesters breached a fence surrounding the city’s federal courthouse building where deployed U.S. agents are holed up. Ahead of the declaration, thousands of demonstrators marched in the city chanting “Feds go home” and calling out the names of African Americans killed by police. On Friday night, at least six federal officers were injured after firing tear gas to clear out rowdy protesters.

Are protests still ongoing in other cities? In Austin, Texas, a person driving through a demonstration shot and killed 28-year-old Garrett Foster on Saturday night. Protesters in Oakland, Calif., vandalized a police station and set fire to a courthouse after a peaceful Saturday evening march. Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said officers arrested at least 45 people over the weekend for assaulting officers, obstruction, and failing to disperse.

