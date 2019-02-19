Popular with persecutors

WASHINGTON—A group of civic and religious leaders are lobbying one of America’s top law firms to stop representing foreign governments known for their persecution of people for their religious beliefs.

Forty-four civil and faith leaders co-signed a letter asking Squire Patton Boggs, a lobbying powerhouse based in the nation’s capital, to cease its work on behalf of countries such as China, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. Open Doors ranks Saudi Arabia as the 15th worst country in the world for religious persecution, followed by China at No. 27 and Qatar at No. 38.

Squire Patton Boggs has more than 47 offices in 20 countries and nearly 1,500 lawyers. Its clients have included the governments of Cameroon, China, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the Palestinian Authority, Myanmar (also known as Burma), and Sudan.

At a news conference on Friday, Bob Fu, director of U.S.-based China Aid, listed off the names of missing or detained Christians and asked the firm to consider the kinds of acts China had perpetrated against them. “Don’t be embedded with evil when they are practicing such horrific crimes against humanity,” he said. “That’s what I want to ask the leaders of Squire Patton Boggs to do.”

The law firm employs retired lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, including former House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio), former Sens. John Breaux (D-La.) and Trent Lott (R-Miss.), and former U.S. Reps. Joe Crowley (D-N.Y.) and Bill Shuster (R-Pa.).

Former U.S. Rep. Frank Wolf, R-Va., noted that “there are many good people in this law firm” and urged them to reconsider their clientele, adding, “The world must speak out that no law firm must represent a country that is taking Uighur Muslim children and women and putting them in internment camps modeled after what Mao and Stalin did.”

The annual report of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, released last week, highlighted China’s and Saudi Arabia’s escalating persecution of religious adherents. China has interned between 800,000 and 2 million Uighur Muslims in labor camps, arbitrarily detained Christian pastors, shut down house churches, and persecuted Tibetan Buddhists and Falun Gong practitioners.

The letter also accuses Saudi Arabia of systematically oppressing minority religions, including the exportation of textbooks overseas that promote intolerant views of other beliefs. In April, officials beheaded 37 Saudi nationals, the majority of whom were Shiite Muslims, in a mass execution. Shiites make up about 15 percent of the Saudi population.

The letter to the law firm also charges that Qatar has promoted religious persecution through its relationships with terrorist groups such as the Taliban and Islamic State (ISIS).

Squire Patton Boggs has faced scrutiny for its clientele before. In 2017, actor George Clooney and human rights activist John Prendergast penned an op-ed in Time magazine calling out the law firm for representing Sudan. The northeast African nation paid the firm $40,000 per month to lobby the U.S. government to permanently lift sanctions the country had incurred for its relationship with terrorist organizations and its human rights atrocities. The law firm only ended its relationship with Sudan last year, Faith McDonnell with the Institute on Religion and Democracy noted at Friday’s news conference. It also unclear whether the Squire Patton Boggs stopped representing Sudan due to increased public scrutiny or because it fulfilled its contract obligations. Squire Patton Boggs did not return a request for comment for this report.