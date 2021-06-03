Pope seeks peace with Muslim leaders in Iraq
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 3/06/21, 03:09 pm
As Pope Francis entered the home of Iraq’s top Shiite cleric on Saturday, a few white doves were released into the air. During their 40-minute meeting, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani wished the pontiff and followers of the Catholic Church happiness and security. Francis has also led Mass in a Baghdad cathedral and visited the traditional birthplace of Abraham on his visit to Iraq.
Why is the visit so significant? Iraq’s Christians, battered by violence and discrimination, hope a show of solidarity from al-Sistani will contribute to their safety and ease intimidation from Shiite militiamen against their community. In a statement issued by his office afterward, al-Sistani said Christians should “live like all Iraqis, in security and peace and with full constitutional rights.” Saturday’s meeting was the first ever between a pope and a grand ayatollah.
Dig deeper: From the WORLD archives, read Mindy Belz’s report on the persecution of Christians by Iranian-backed Shiite militias in Iraq.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital's managing editor. She is a graduate of World Journalism Institute, the Missouri School of Journalism, and the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Lynde resides with her family in Wichita, Kansas. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.