Pope seeks peace with Muslim leaders in Iraq

As Pope Francis entered the home of Iraq’s top Shiite cleric on Saturday, a few white doves were released into the air. During their 40-minute meeting, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani wished the pontiff and followers of the Catholic Church happiness and security. Francis has also led Mass in a Baghdad cathedral and visited the traditional birthplace of Abraham on his visit to Iraq.

Why is the visit so significant? Iraq’s Christians, battered by violence and discrimination, hope a show of solidarity from al-Sistani will contribute to their safety and ease intimidation from Shiite militiamen against their community. In a statement issued by his office afterward, al-Sistani said Christians should “live like all Iraqis, in security and peace and with full constitutional rights.” Saturday’s meeting was the first ever between a pope and a grand ayatollah.

