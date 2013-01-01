Pope questioned about cover-up accusations
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 8/27/18, 01:17 pm
Pope Francis declined Sunday to confirm or deny claims by the Vatican’s retired ambassador to the United States that he knew in 2013 about sexual misconduct accusations against the former archbishop of Washington, Theodore McCarrick, but rehabilitated him anyway. As the pope wrapped up a two-day visit to Ireland over the weekend, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò published a letter accusing senior Vatican officials of knowing as early as 2000 that McCarrick regularly invited seminarians into his bed. Francis said Viganò’s 11-page text “speaks for itself” and that he wouldn’t comment on it.
Viganò in his letter called out Vatican leaders for attempts at “subverting Catholic doctrine on homosexuality.” He butted heads with Francis during the pope’s 2015 visit to the United States, when he arranged a meeting with Kim Davis, a Kentucky county clerk who stirred up controversy by standing up for Biblical marriage. After news of the meeting leaked to the media, Francis insisted he did not meet privately with Davis and said through a spokesman that the meeting should not be construed as support of her position “in all of its particular and complex aspects.”
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
AlanEPosted: Mon, 08/27/2018 02:10 pm
Wow, there has not been a story with this kind of potential to rock the world of Roman Catholicism since 1517.
Doug OlsonPosted: Mon, 08/27/2018 03:37 pm
Good afternoon,
This abuse of children by the Catholic church has got to come to an end and it has to come to an end right now!!! All of these "priests" need to be prosecuted to the full extant of the law and, if found guilty of sexually abusing childen, thrown into prison like all other men and women who have abused childen!!! Their crime is infinitely worse than "unbelievers" because they have "theoretically" represented the LORD Jesus Christ and have totally and utterly tarnished His glorious name. The awfulness of these priests' crimes is beyond imagination!! If the Catholic church, or American culture, will not totally and utterly purge itself of this total and utter evil then the Catholic church needs to go out of existence forever!!! May the LORD God do this if these hypocrites do not do it themselves!!
Doug Olson
phillipWPosted: Mon, 08/27/2018 04:35 pm
On another blog that has closely covered this scandal, they are calling this the Catholic Church's nuclear bomb going off. Honestly, whether or not 80 year old homosexuals masquerading as priests find justice in this life for their evil crimes is irrelevant. The only thing I would say to any current Catholic believer who is still in fellowship at a local parish is to get out and get out now, and take your tithes and offerings somewhere else. Ultimately, the only way this problem goes away is if the entire Catholic church goes bankrupt.
But honestly, I don't know how any Catholic with a conscience would remain in fellowship with this sick and evil "church". You are essentially worshipping Satan if you stay there.
followerPosted: Mon, 08/27/2018 06:26 pm
Read Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò's letter. It is carefully written factually based and has clear evidence behind his assertions. He pulls no punches. The Pope needs to respond. Martin Luther could not have done a better job of pointing out the fallacies in the operations of the Catholic hierarchy. The Pope needs less focus on the world environment and more on the ethical environment of the upper levels of the church.