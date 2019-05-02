Pope Francis celebrates Mass in Abu Dhabi

Pope Francis on Tuesday wrapped up his papal visit to the United Arab Emirates by celebrating Mass in Abu Dhabi, calling on the people to remain humble in their service to God. About 180,000 people turned out at the Zayed Sports City Stadium for the largest Christian gathering on the Arabian Peninsula, Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti said. The attendees included nationals from 100 countries and some 4,000 Muslims, according to organizers.

During his homily, Francis encouraged the faithful, many of them manual laborers, that God does not require “superhuman” gestures from them. “He asked us to produce just one work of art, possible for everyone: our own life,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Francis visited and prayed with attendees at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Abu Dhabi. On Monday, he met with official and religious leaders after a grand reception from the country. He encouraged them to reject war and resist “the arming of borders, the raising of walls,” adding, “There is no alternative: We will either build the future together or there will be no future.”