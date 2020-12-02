Poodle steals the show

The 144th Westminster Kennel Club dog show stuck with a fancy favorite for its top prize on Tuesday. Siba the standard poodle took home best in show, earning a silver bowl and lucrative breeding rights in the annual competition at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The breed—bedecked with carefully manicured black puffs and pompoms—often does well at the historic dog show. Tuesday was the 10th time one of the three sizes of poodle has won the prize.

Who were the underdogs? Golden retriever Daniel proved a rising star. The audience chanted his name while judge Bob Slay deliberated over the final three. Daniel ultimately came in third, after Bourbon the whippet. Despite being the third most popular breed in the United States, a golden retriever has never been top dog at Westminster.

