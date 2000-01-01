Pompeo: U.S. bans Saudi suspects

WASHINGTON—Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that the United States will revoke the visas of Saudi government and security officials believed to be involved in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi national who was a Washington Post columnist and U.S. resident. President Donald Trump also said the United States will hold Saudi Arabia accountable for Khashoggi’s death at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. The Oct. 2 incident has prompted international scrutiny and strained Saudi diplomatic relations with the Western world. Trump called the killing and Saudi response “one of the worst in the history of cover-ups.”

Much of the scrutiny has focused on whether de facto Saudi ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing in retaliation for Khashoggi’s criticism of him. At first, Saudi officials claimed Khashoggi left the consulate alive but later said he died after a spontaneous brawl broke out. All Saudi reports have claimed the crown prince was not involved. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said the killing was a savage, pre-planned murder. Turkey has been instrumental in investigating and reporting details about the journalist’s death.

Pompeo said revoking visas was a first step in the U.S. response. He said the administration also was considering sanctions on the individuals responsible. The State Department said 21 Saudis had their visas revoked or were made ineligible for U.S. visas, Reuters reported.