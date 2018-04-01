Pompeo talks Middle East peace in Jordan
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 4/30/18, 11:20 am
In his first overseas trip as secretary of state, Mike Pompeo said Monday in Jordan that the Trump administration considers solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict a high priority. Pompeo visited Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Jordan but did not meet with Palestinian representatives, who have shut out U.S. diplomats since President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, where the U.S. Embassy is set to open May 14. “The parties will ultimately make the decision as to what the correct resolution is,” Pompeo told reporters at a joint news conference in Amman, Jordan. “We are certainly open to a two-party solution as a likely outcome.” The newly sworn-in secretary of state arrived in the Middle East over the weekend after a visit to NATO headquarters in Brussels.
