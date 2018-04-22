Pompeo’s rocky road to confirmation

U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT: The just-released U.S. human rights report singles out China and Russia as the world’s leading oppressors of individual rights, just as the two countries announce plans for Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit China. Last year saw a decided slide toward authoritarianism worldwide, noted acting U.S. Secretary of State John J. Sullivan, with bright spots bucking the trend, including Uzbekistan, Liberia, and Mexico.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo is unlikely to win a majority vote for confirmation in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Monday night after Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said he would join Democrats in voting against him to be the next secretary of state. But Pompeo appears to have the votes for full Senate approval to take the post. Pompeo’s confirmation as CIA director a year ago went better, ending with a 66-32 Senate vote, suggesting more the lack of cohesion in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which is managing his State Department confirmation, where nominations and legislation generally have dragged.

BRITAIN: The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth Monday morning to a boy, who is the fifth in line to the royal throne. Mother and child are doing well, according to Buckingham Palace.

In Liverpool, parents of a 23-month-old boy are fighting for their right to seek treatment in Italy. Doctors in the U.K. want to withdraw life support for Alfie Evans, who has a rare degenerative brain disease, and the European Court of Human Rights on Friday refused to intervene in the case. On Monday, supporters of the parents protested outside the hospital.

UNITED STATES: The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear its first case on the lawfulness of the Trump administration’s immigration policy, specifically a travel ban targeting people from Muslim-majority countries.

The Department of Homeland Security is moving forward with plans to launch a National Vetting Center, even as a recent study by a well-known immigration expert shows you have a higher chance of being killed by your kitchen appliance than by a terrorist slipping past the current immigration system.

The administration is standing by vetting procedures it says were tightened under President Barack Obama in refusing to allow in about 100 Iranian Christians given initial clearance for asylum under a special program. Said one source close to the Lautenberg Amendment cases we’ve been following in recent months, “It is very clear to us that these Iranians will not be granted entry to the USA. They are preparing to settle in Austria permanently now.”

NICARAGUA: In the largest nationwide demonstrations since the end of civil war 30 years ago, a dozen people have been killed in protests against the government, prompting President Daniel Ortega to reverse a social security overhaul.

TURKEY: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s check may have just been checkmated as the election board ruled that the recently formed Good Party is eligible to participate in snap elections Erdogan called for June. Good Party leader Meral Aksener is the strongest contender against Erdogan, and Erdogan sought to disqualify her party from participating. Over the weekend, 15 lawmakers switched allegiance to her party to shore up its chance for staying in the race.

American pastor Andrew Brunson was held in solitary confinement in Aliaga Prison following his April 16 trial, but on Thursday evening authorities moved him to Buca Prison near Izmir, where he awaits a May 7 continuation.

