Pompeo met with Kim to prep for North Korea summit

CIA Director Mike Pompeo and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met over Easter weekend and “a good relationship was formed,” President Donald Trump said Wednesday. Pompeo and Kim discussed plans for an upcoming summit between the North Korean dictator and the U.S. president that is expected by early June. “Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea!” Trump tweeted while at his Florida estate, where he was hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Pompeo traveled to North Korea for the meeting just several weeks after Trump nominated him to succeed Rex Tillerson as secretary of state. Pompeo awaits Senate confirmation.