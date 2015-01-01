Pompeo lists demands for new Iran nuclear deal

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday outlined a list of conditions Iran must meet if it wants a new nuclear agreement with the United States. “This list may seem long to some, but it is simply a reflection of the massive scope of Iranian malign behavior,” he said in a speech a The Heritage Foundation. President Donald Trump announced earlier this month a plan to withdraw the United States from a 2015 nuclear pact between Iran and other world powers. If Iran takes steps such as stopping all uranium enrichment, withdrawing military troops from Syria and other countries, and releasing any U.S. citizens it is holding, then the United States is prepared to restore full diplomatic and economic relations, Pompeo said. But if not, he added, then the Trump administration will institute “the strongest sanctions in history by the time we are complete.” Pompeo also indicated he wanted to seal the deal with a Senate-ratified treaty, something former President Barack Obama avoided with Iran because of the slim chance Congress would approve it.