Pompeo in Saudi Arabia to inquire about missing journalist

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to learn more about the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey. Pompeo met Tuesday morning with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is suspected of ordering Khashoggi’s murder at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago. Khashoggi, a Saudi national, a Washington Post contributor, and a frequent critic of the crown prince’s policies, moved to the United States in self-imposed exile over fears of retribution. On Oct. 2, he disappeared after going to the consulate to obtain marriage documents. After he never came out, Turkish authorities said a Saudi intelligence team killed and dismembered Khashoggi inside the consulate and they have audio recordings proving it. The recordings have not been made public.

A Turkish forensics team searched the consulate Monday for evidence of the alleged killing and said they found traces of “toxic” materials. They also said part of the consulate had been painted recently. Investigators were set to search the Istanbul home of Saudi Consul Mohammed al-Otaibi on Tuesday. The consul flew back to Riyadh and is not expected to return.

Saudi Arabia previously called the allegations “baseless.” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters Monday night he had heard of the reports, but he did not know if they were official or rumor. Earlier that day, he said the alleged murder could have been carried out by “rogue killers.” The president tweeted Tuesday morning, “I have no financial interests in Saudi Arabia … Any suggestion that I have is just more FAKE NEWS.”

Saudi Arabia might be preparing to admit Khashoggi’s died as a result of a botched interrogation. An anonymous source told The New York Times the Saudi government will admit Khashoggi was killed by Saudi operatives but insist Crown Prince Mohammed did not order it. CNN reported that the government will probably say the killing was meant to be an interrogation and abduction to remove him from Turkey. Such a report would be at odds with what Turkish officials have so far claimed.