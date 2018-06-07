Pompeo in North Korea to flesh out nuclear deal

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday began a visit to North Korea, which he said would lay out the specifics of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s commitment to denuclearize. During the flight to Pyongyang, Pompeo said he was “seeking to fill in some details on these commitments and continue the momentum toward implementation of what the two leaders promised each other and the world.” Pompeo’s visit is the first since U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim met at a historic summit in Singapore in June. The North’s response remains uncertain. Prior to Pompeo’s arrival, the North Korean state-run Uriminzokkiri website warned that the United States should stop provoking the North with an “anachronistic human rights racket” amid ongoing diplomatic efforts.