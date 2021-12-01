Pompeo condemns Iran for al-Qaeda support
by Kent Covington
Posted 1/12/21, 05:24 pm
Newly declassified intelligence suggests Iran harbored al-Qaeda’s No. 2 leader, Abu Muhammad al-Masri, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday. “Al-Qaeda has a new home base,” he said. “It is the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
Do we know any details? The New York Times reported that Israeli agents shot and killed al-Masri on the streets of Tehran last summer. Pompeo confirmed he died on Aug. 7. Two senior U.S. officials told reporters that Iran had facilitated al-Masri’s stay in Tehran, including sending security guards with him on shopping excursions. Pompeo claimed that ties between al-Qaeda and Iran vastly improved in 2015, when the Obama administration and other global leaders were finalizing the nuclear agreement. Pompeo’s comments appeared to take aim at President-elect Joe Biden’s plans to resume negotiations with Iran to restore the nuclear deal.
Kent Covington
Kent is a reporter and news anchor for WORLD Radio. He spent nearly two decades in Christian and news/talk radio before joining WORLD in 2012. He resides in Atlanta, Ga. Follor him on Twitter @kentcovington.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Tue, 01/12/2021 05:44 pm
I have little doubt that the incoming administration wil return to the policy of appeasing the nuts that run Iran, turning a blind eye to Iran's offenses against their neighbors, and Iran's efforts to build nuclear weapons.
We will continue to see Israel do what they feel they must to protect themselves. No doubt we will also see American "leaders" condemn Israel for actions they take.