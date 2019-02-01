Pompeo asks for access to detained American in Russia

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the United States wants access to Paul Whelan, an American who was arrested Friday in Russia on espionage charges. Pompeo, speaking from Brazil, said the United States has “made clear to the Russians our expectation that we will learn more about the charges and come to understand what it is he’s been accused of, and if the detention is not appropriate, we will demand his immediate return.”

Whelan, 48, who served in the Marines and is in charge of global security for a Michigan-based auto parts supplier with no facilities in Russia, was in Moscow to attend a wedding, according to his brother David Whelan, who called his brother’s innocence “undoubted” and said the family is deeply concerned for his well-being.

The Russian Federal Security Service claim Whelan was caught “during an espionage operation” but gave no details. Russian spying charges can carry a prison sentence of up to 20 years.