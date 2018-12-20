Political divides

Confirmation crisis
A predictably rocky confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh quickly hurtled into a full-fledged crisis in September. California professor Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a high school party in the 1980s, the Senate Judiciary Committee to call both of them to testify. Protesters staked out the Senate building and amplified an already bitterly partisan process—police arrested more than 200 demonstrators during the hearing. Kavanaugh denied Ford’s claims and the claims of two other women. After an additional FBI inquiry didn’t produce evidence to corroborate Ford’s accusations, the Senate voted to confirm Kavanaugh on Oct. 6. —H.P.