Political divides

WASHINGTON—Voters delivered a referendum on President Donald Trump in 2018, while he delivered on campaign promises about trade and the Supreme Court. The president also continued his bitter battle against special counsel Robert Mueller, who served up a steady stream of indictments. Meanwhile, the judiciary and immigration became fierce battlegrounds in an era of increasing political polarization. Here are the top political stories of the year.

Split decision

The protracted battle over border wall funding and the resulting partial government shutdown are just the beginning of a rocky road for President Donald Trump in the second half of his first term after voters delivered a split verdict in midterm elections. Democrats won control of the House of Representatives by picking up a net of 39 seats. One California race remains uncalled but is leaning left, while another North Carolina race could face a do-over after accusations that a Republican political operative engages in illegal absentee ballot harvesting. Democrats have vowed to launch a volley of investigations under the leadership of Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who is gearing up to make a comeback as speaker of the House after she agreed to limit her term to four years. Meanwhile, Republicans strengthened their hold on the Senate, earning a 53-seat majority. These gains mean they can advance the president’s judicial nominations with considerable more ease and rely less on Vice President Mike Pence to break ties.

According to exit polls, healthcare topped voters’ concerns, followed by immigration and the economy. Split control in Congress means Trump’s agenda may languish while the parties pull harder in opposite directions. Democrats will sift through a thick field of potential candidates to determine their challenger for the 2020 presidential election, while Republicans will game how best to woo back key voting blocs such as suburban women, who fueled midterm gains for the Democrats.