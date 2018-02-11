Political big guns out for final midterm push

President Donald Trump is on the campaign trail again Friday, making a final push for Republican candidates ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. The president campaigned earlier this week in Florida, where polls show Democrats maintaining a small but steady lead in the races for governor and a key U.S. Senate seat. Trump will rally Republicans in Indiana Friday, where GOP challenger Mike Braun hopes to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in a tight race. Vice President Mike Pence, a former governor and congressman from Indiana, will join the president in Indianapolis before heading to Georgia, where Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp is clinging to a slight edge in the polls over Democrat Stacey Abrams. Trump will visit Georgia on Sunday.

Democrats are bringing out their superstars, too. Media mogul Oprah Winfrey campaigned for Abrams on Thursday, and former President Barack Obama is in Georgia Friday. He’ll also campaign for Democrats in Illinois and Indiana over the weekend. Overall, odds appear to favor Republicans maintaining a slight edge in the Senate, while Democrats are in a strong position to reclaim control of the House and make significant gains at the state level.