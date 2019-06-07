Policing politicians’ speech

2020 update
In the wake of the first Democratic presidential debates last week, front-runner Joe Biden took a hit in polls tracking the race for the party’s nomination. RealClearPolitics’s average released Friday showed the former vice president’s numbers dropping more than six percentage points overall, while the candidate many pundits thought won the debate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, received a boost of almost eight percentage points, surging to second place.
Quinnipiac’s poll numbers also have shifted dramatically. Its early June survey gave Biden an 11-point buffer over his closest opponent, with Harris at 7 percent. But the Quinnipiac poll this week showed Harris in second place at 20 percent, only trailing Biden by two points. Other polls, however, continue to show him with a double-digit lead.
Supporters of Biden’s opponents seem energized. Harris raised more than $2 million in the 24 hours after the debate, drawing on 63,000 unique donors with an average contribution of $30. Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., revealed he pulled in almost $25 million in the second quarter of 2019, topping Biden’s second-place total of $21.5 million. All candidates have to submit their donation numbers for the second quarter of the year to the Federal Election Commission by July 15.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has tried to distinguish himself from the pack of Democratic candidates and their ever-leftward policies. National Review reported Monday that he said at the pro-LGBT New York City Pride March that under his presidency, U.S. taxpayers would fund gender-reassignment surgery as a “medical need.”
Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey unveiled an immigration plan for his campaign on Tuesday, saying that he would “virtually eliminate” migrant detention, according to The Hill. He said he would use a string of executive orders to undo President Donald Trump’s immigration decisions and increase the cap on refugees, among other things. —Kyle Ziemnick