Police: Sorrow over breakup sparked Maryland shooting

The student who shot two classmates Tuesday at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, Md., was a “lovesick teen,” investigators said Wednesday. Austin Rollins, 17, and Jaelynn Willey, 16, were in a relationship that recently ended. Rollins shot Willey in a targeted attack. She remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. “All indications suggest the shooting was not a random act of violence,” police said in a statement. A 14-year-old boy shot in the thigh during the incident left an area hospital around noon Wednesday, officials confirmed. The school’s resource officer, Sheriff’s Deputy Blaine Gaskill, fired his gun at Rollins after confronting him, but investigators aren’t sure yet whether Rollins died from the officer’s shot or a self-inflicted wound. On Wednesday, police also ended speculation about the weapon used in the attack. Rollins took the handgun legally owned by his father. Friends described Rollins as a good student who had shown no warning signs of violence.