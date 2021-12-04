Police shooting sparks protest in Minneapolis

Judge Peter Cahill refused a defense attorney’s request to sequester the jury in former officer Derek Chauvin’s trial after Minnesota police killed a black man on Sunday. Chauvin’s lawyer argued that seeing news coverage of protests and riots in response to the latest shooting could influence the jury’s eventual decision of whether to convict his client of murder in the death of George Floyd in May during an arrest attempt. On Sunday, people in Brooklyn Center, Minn., held “Black Lives Matter” signs, and some jumped onto police cars or threw rocks at officers. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety commissioner said looters broke into about 20 businesses at a local shopping center. Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott imposed a curfew from 7 p.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

How did the shooting happen? A female officer shot Daunte Wright, 20, during a traffic stop. Wright was reentering his vehicle after struggling with police, who were trying to carry out an arrest warrant. The officer shouted, “Taser!” three times before firing her gun. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said the officer intended to fire her taser but accidentally shot Wright. He released the officer’s body camera footage less than 24 hours after the shooting.

Dig deeper: Read my report in Compassion on cities’ efforts to reform police after the death of George Floyd.