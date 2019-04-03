Police shooting decision sparks protests
by Kent Covington
Posted 3/04/19, 10:30 am
Angry protests erupted in Sacramento, Calif., over the weekend after authorities announced two police officers will not face criminal charges for fatally shooting an unarmed black man. Officers Terrence Mercadal and Jared Robinet shot 22-year-old Stephon Clark following a foot chase last March. They pursued Clark through a neighborhood and confronted him in his grandmother’s backyard, where they mistook his cellphone for a handgun and shot him numerous times. One of the officers involved is white, and the other is African-American.
District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said authorities investigated for nearly a year to determine whether the officers committed a crime. “When we look at the facts and the law, and we follow our ethical responsibilities, the answer to that question is no,” she said, adding that official autopsy results and police body camera footage suggest the officers acted lawfully.
Clark’s family obtained a separate autopsy, which they say contradicts the county’s findings. “It was homicide, and they should be charged,” Stephon’s mother, SeQuette Clark, told reporters. “I’m praying that the attorney general will pick up where she failed.”
The family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in January seeking more than $20 million from the city and officers, claiming Clark was a victim of racial profiling.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Comments
news2mePosted: Mon, 03/04/2019 02:46 pm
The gov't must have a lot of money to be paying out lottery-sized amounts every time someone gets shot. Where do they get these figures? And I'm sure that guy led an exemplary life and was supporting his family so they deserve compensation? But 20 mil? The courts should set a limit on how much people and attorneys should receive on lawsuits like this.
Uff DaPosted: Mon, 03/04/2019 03:53 pm
The court should take his average wage over the past 4 years, and multiply that by the 45 years he has until retirement.
Laura WPosted: Mon, 03/04/2019 05:55 pm
As if that's the only value he had to his family?
OldMikePosted: Mon, 03/04/2019 07:10 pm
Clark was a petty criminal with a number of issues, none deserving of serious punishment. But the stupid choices he made that day led to his death: he was vandalizing/attempting to steal from vehicles; he attempted to break into a home; he ran from officers and ignored orders to quit fleeing; he appeared to be trying to break into another home where there were potential hostages—officers did not know it was his grandmother’s home; when he should have obeyed officers’ orders to throw down what appeared to be a gun in his hand, instead he turned towards officers in what they perceived as a threatening manner.
I have little sympathy for Stephon Clark. I have a bit for his family, but I sure don’t believe they should receive compensation for his death.
Something I’ve noticed about society in general, not particularly among World readers: the people most critical of police actions in these cases are also often the people most hateful and critical towards President Trump. Is there a link? I don’t know, I’m just a dumb old redneck pointing out something interesting.