Police seek suspect in mall shooting
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 11/20/20, 08:10 pm
A gunman injured eight people on Friday afternoon at a suburban Milwaukee mall. “Preliminary statements from witnesses indicate that the shooter is a white male in his 20s or 30s,” Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber told reporters. He said he did not know the extent of injuries to the victims—seven adults and one teenager—but all were alive.
Who was the suspect? Police are working to determine his identity and motive. He had fled the Mayfair Mall by the time authorities arrived. In February at the same mall, a city police officer shot and killed a 17-year-old male, leading to protests.
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital's managing editor. She is a graduate of World Journalism Institute, the Missouri School of Journalism, and the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Lynde resides with her family in Wichita, Kansas. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.