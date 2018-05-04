Police review YouTube shooter’s videos for insight into attack

Investigators in California are combing through often bizarre videos posted online by the woman who wounded three people in a shooting at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno Wednesday. The prolific posts cover a range of topics, including animal rights and veganism. Nasim Aghdam often appeared in elaborate costumes and sometimes carried her pet rabbit. In other social media posts, Aghdam railed against YouTube for “suppressing” her content to limit its views. Her family told police she “hated” the company. Aghdam also ran a Farsi-language public channel on the messaging app Telegram, which is popular in Iran. In one post to her 6,000 followers, Aghdam said, “Internet crackdown and filtering is increasing in the West.” YouTube has not commented on any actions it took related to Aghdam’s videos. Two of the three people Aghdam shot at YouTube’s offices left the hospital Wednesday. The third, a 36-year-old man, remains in serious condition. Aghdam’s family said they warned police she might go to YouTube’s offices and try to do something, a claim investigators deny.