Police-related deaths spark protests in Indianapolis

Protesters in face masks gathered outside the City-County Building in downtown Indianapolis on Thursday chanting, “No justice, no peace.” Three adults and an unborn baby died in encounters with city police officers in the past two days. Two of the deaths appear to have involved armed suspects who exchanged gunfire with police officers.

What set off the unrest? On Wednesday, an African American police officer fatally shot another black man who led police on a high-speed car chase, which was called off for safety. The car was later spotted on a city street, and the suspect fled on foot, shooting at the officer pursuing him, according to police. The 21-year-old man, identified as Dreasjon “Sean” Reed, livestreamed the incident on Facebook. The video captured a detective who came to the scene saying, “I think it’s going to be a closed casket, homie.” Later that night, a vehicle driven by longtime police officer Jonathan Henderson struck and killed a 23-year-old pregnant woman walking on an expressway ramp. Neither she nor her baby survived. Early on Thursday morning, police officers shot and killed 19-year-old McHale Rose after receiving a call for a burglary. Police said Rose shot at them once they arrived and called the incident a likely “ambush-style attack.”

