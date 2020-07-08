Police, protesters continue to clash in Portland
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 8/10/20, 02:33 am
A small group of protesters lit a fire inside the Portland, Ore., police union building on Saturday night, causing police to declare a riot and advance on the group. The group then built a barricade in the Kenton neighborhood and lit parts of it on fire. Police declared another riot on Sunday night as 200 protesters marched to the police union building before officers dispersed the crowd.
Was anyone hurt? Police said three officers were injured but did not give any details. Last week, videos showed confrontations between rioters and Portland residents. In one, a person threw a bucket of paint at an older woman attempting to stop vandalism and tried to wrap her in yellow police tape. A second video showed someone blocking an elderly woman using a walker while she tried to put out a fire. The city has seen nearly continuous nightly unrest since George Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25.
Dig deeper: Read Marvin Olasky’s analysis of the Portland protests.
Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. Follow Rachel on Twitter @Rachel_Lynn_A.
Comments
HANNAH.Posted: Fri, 08/07/2020 08:25 pm
It was so heartwrenching just to read of the two older women being mistreated by the rioters! After seeing the videos, I'm awed by the bravery of the women in the face of such obnoxious behavior!
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/portland-rioters-throw-paint-on-elderly-woman-preventing-them-from-vandalizing-building
Janet BPosted: Mon, 08/10/2020 10:36 am
Please stop calling these people "protesters." They are rebels. They want to take over the existing order and are trying to do so by destroying anything they can.
That they would fight against older women says it all who want peace says much.