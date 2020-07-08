Police, protesters continue to clash in Portland

A small group of protesters lit a fire inside the Portland, Ore., police union building on Saturday night, causing police to declare a riot and advance on the group. The group then built a barricade in the Kenton neighborhood and lit parts of it on fire. Police declared another riot on Sunday night as 200 protesters marched to the police union building before officers dispersed the crowd.

Was anyone hurt? Police said three officers were injured but did not give any details. Last week, videos showed confrontations between rioters and Portland residents. In one, a person threw a bucket of paint at an older woman attempting to stop vandalism and tried to wrap her in yellow police tape. A second video showed someone blocking an elderly woman using a walker while she tried to put out a fire. The city has seen nearly continuous nightly unrest since George Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25.

Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.