Police, protesters continue clashing in Portland

Mayor Ted Wheeler pleaded with demonstrators to stay off the streets and warned violent protesters were “props” heading into the election season. About 200 people, some wielding homemade shields, confronted police in Portland, Ore., for the third consecutive day early on Friday morning, authorities said, while peaceful demonstrators protested in other parts of the city.

Was anyone hurt? Police said a rock severely injured an officer but provided no additional details. Videos also showed confrontations between rioters and other residents. In one video, someone threw a bucket of paint at an older woman attempting to stop vandalism and tried to wrap her in yellow police tape. A second video showed a person blocking an elderly woman using a walker while she tried to put out a fire. The city has seen nearly continuous nightly unrest since George Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25.

