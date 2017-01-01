Police, protesters clash at Hong Kong airport

Police in riot gear attempted Tuesday to break up a protest that crippled the Hong Kong airport the last two days. Officers armed with pepper spray and batons confronted and began arresting protesters, who used luggage carts to barricade entrances to the airport terminal. After a brief respite earlier in the day, authorities at Hong Kong International Airport suspended all departing flights after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Airlines also canceled dozens of flights into Hong Kong. The flight cancellations prompted American artist Alec Benjamin, a K-pop star, and a Scottish band to cancel upcoming concerts in the territory.

Where is all the unrest headed? Protests began in June in opposition to a bill that would have made it easier to extradite criminal suspects to China. Though Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam eventually suspended the bill, the protesters have continued demanding her resignation. The latest escalation follows China’s increasingly hostile rhetoric on the protests, saying the situation is inching close to terrorism. Late on Monday, two Chinese media outlets broadcast videos of armored officials and troop carriers headed to Shenzhen, which borders Hong Kong.

WORLD Digital has updated this report.