Police officer fatally shoots security guard

A police officer fatally shot a security guard who had subdued a suspect following a shooting in a bar outside Chicago on Sunday, prompting a lawsuit from the guard’s family. The security guard, Jemel Roberson, was working at Manny’s Blue Room bar in Robbins, Ill., when an alleged assailant opened fire following a dispute. When police arrived on the scene, Roberson was pinning the suspect to the ground outside the bar. Roberson was wearing a hat with “security” written across the front and was armed when an officer shot him, according to witnesses. Roberson, an African-American, was taken to the hospital but died shortly afterward.

Attorney Gregory Kulis filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on behalf of Roberson’s mother, Beatrice Roberson. The lawsuit seeks damages of $1 million. It claims that the officer, whose name has not been released, shot Roberson without provocation or justification. Roberson was licensed to carry a firearm, according to a spokeswoman for the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. The Illinois State Police is investigating the shooting.

Four other people, including the shooting suspect, sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. Charges are pending against the man who investigators believe initiated the conflict.