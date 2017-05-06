Police name two of three London terrorists

London police have identified two of the three suspects who staged Saturday’s terror attacks as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane. Seven people died and about 21 others were injured about 21 others in in the van and knife attack near London Bridge. Metropolitan police assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said authorities had investigated Butt, a 27-year-old Pakistani-born British citizen, in 2015. A civilian also called the anti-terrorism hotline to complain about him, but there was no evidence he was planning the Saturday attack, Rowley said. Police named the second attacker as 30 year-old Rachid Redouane, who was of Libyan and Moroccan descent. Security officials had no knowledge of Redouane before Saturday. The two men both resided in East London’s Barking neighborhood, where police officials carried out raids after the attack. ”Work is ongoing to understand more about them, their connections and whether they were assisted or supported by anyone else,” Rowley said. Officials said investigations would continue to confirm the identity of the third attacker.