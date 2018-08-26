Police look for motive in Florida shooting

Police on Sunday evening searched the Baltimore home of the gunman who opened fire at a video game tournament in Florida, killing at least two people and injuring nine others before killing himself. Dozens of players had gathered at a gaming bar in the Jacksonville Landing complex to play and watch the Madden NFL 19 football video game when the gunman opened fire. Authorities identified him as 24-year-old Baltimore native David Katz. EA Sports, the game’s maker, listed Katz as the tournament’s 2017 championship winner. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said the suspect used one handgun to stage the attack and later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police did not comment on a motive, but one witness toldThe Florida Times-Union that Katz committed the shooting after losing in the tournament. Attendee Marquis Williams described people trampling each other in panic as they tried to flee. “We did see him with two hands on a gun walking back just popping rounds,” Poindexter told reporters following the attack. FBI officials on Sunday evening searched Katz’s father’s home in Baltimore as part of the ongoing investigation.