Police say two dead in London stabbing

A man who police said was wearing a fake explosive vest stabbed several people Friday near London Bridge, killing two. Several bystanders tackled the suspect before police arrived and fatally shot the man. The Metropolitan Police is treating the stabbings as a terrorist attack and initially said “a number” of people were wounded. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said several victims were in serious condition.

Did the suspect act alone? The mayor said police were not seeking anyone else related to the attack.

