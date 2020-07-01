Police identify suspect, victims in Colorado shooting

Family members told investigators that Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, suffered from mental illness and delusions, according to a law enforcement official who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Alissa, from the Denver suburb of Arvada, is in a hospital receiving treatment for a gunshot wound on his leg before authorities plan to jail him on 10 counts of murder, Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said. Investigators have not identified a motive in Monday’s shooting at a Boulder, Colo., grocery store that left 10 people dead.

Who were the victims? The youngest person who died at the King Soopers store was 20 years old, and the oldest was 65. Three were employees of the grocery store. The first police officer to arrive on the scene, 51-year-old Eric Talley, died as the police exchanged fire with the shooter while the suspect was still inside the store. His father said Talley had seven children and “knew the Lord.” Alissa left a rifle, which court documents say he had bought six days earlier, in the store along with a tactical vest, another gun, and his bloodied clothes.

Dig Deeper: Read Emily Belz’s report on last year’s rise in gun violence.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated since its initial publication.