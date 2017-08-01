Police hunt for more suspects in Finland knife attack
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 8/18/17, 01:11 pm
At least two people died and several others were injured in a knife attack Friday in Turku, Finland. Police shot one suspect in the leg after the attack and are looking for any accomplices. On Twitter, authorities asked people to leave and avoid central Turku. Finnish Interior Minister Paula Risikko said the country was tightening security after the incident.
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
