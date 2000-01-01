Police: Florida shooter went after gamers

The shooter at a video game competition Sunday in Florida specifically targeted fellow gamers, police said. David Katz, 24, of Baltimore, Md., fatally shot himself after killing 22-year-old Elijah Clayton of Woodland Hills, Calif., and 28-year-old Taylor Robertson of Giles, W.Va. All three competed in the “Madden NFL 19” contest at a pizzeria and bar in Jacksonville, Fla., over the weekend. Ten other people were wounded in the shooting. “The suspect clearly targeted other gamers who were in the back room” of the pizzeria, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said. “The suspect walked past patrons who were in other parts of the business and focused his attention on the gamers.” Williams said Katz carried two handguns, one with a laser sight, but only used one in the shooting. Police have not determined his motive. Court records in Maryland showed Katz had previously been hospitalized for mental illness.