Police confirm fatalities in Barcelona terror attack

Spanish police officials confirm deaths and injuries after a white van plowed into pedestrians in Barcelona’s historic Las Ramblas district Thursday afternoon. Official reports do not include a count on the dead or injured, and local media reports vary. Police are calling the incident a terror attack. Media reports say two people in the van at the time of the crash are holed up in a nearby bar, although police have not confirmed that claim. Las Ramblas is one of the Barcelona’s most popular tourist attractions. A wide pedestrian path cuts through the center of the street, lined with shops and stalls. Vehicular attacks on pedestrians have become the terror weapon of choice in Europe, with dozens of people killed during incidents in England and France during the last year.